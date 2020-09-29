Criminal Justice icon
Charles Koch Foundation FAQs: About Our Giving

Unlocking human potential

The Charles Koch Foundation partners with social entrepreneurs to remove the barriers that prevent people from reaching their potential.

We do this by supporting research exploring the key issues of society and funding innovations in postsecondary education that help all learners realize their potential. This moves our society toward mutual benefit, where people succeed by helping others improve their lives.

Our Focus Areas

We focus on bottom-up solutions that identify, explore, and overcome barriers to flourishing across society.

Featured Stories

The Principles That Unlock Human Potential
Aspire Ability: Repairing today's talent marketplace
Charles Koch Foundation Partner Impact Update (2022)
Liberalism 10.12.22

The Principles That Unlock Human Potential
Education 03.14.23

Aspire Ability: Repairing today’s talent marketplace
Education 12.21.22

Charles Koch Foundation Partner Impact Update (2022)

Recent Stories

Education 01.16.24
Merit America: Empowering Americans to find purposeful work

Merit America: Empowering Americans to find purposeful work
Economic Progress 12.20.23
Charles Koch Foundation partner impact update (2023)

Charles Koch Foundation partner impact update (2023)
Education 11.20.23
SkillsFWD: Learning and employments records will make skills “the language” for hiring

SkillsFWD: Learning and employments records will make skills “the language” for hiring

Recent News

Education 01.10.24

In case you missed it: Jeff Selingo on how employers can develop talent by focusing on contribution mindset and skills-based hiring
Education 12.18.23

What we’re reading: Employers must continue to shift mindset about learning
Education 12.14.23

SkillsFWD grantees will change how employers source, grow, and advance talent

Partner with us.

We form partnerships based on a shared vision and complementary capabilities, bringing our network, knowledge, research, and more to every relationship.

Learn More