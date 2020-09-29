Unlocking human potential
The Charles Koch Foundation partners with social entrepreneurs to remove the barriers that prevent people from reaching their potential.
We do this by supporting research exploring the key issues of society and funding innovations in postsecondary education that help all learners realize their potential. This moves our society toward mutual benefit, where people succeed by helping others improve their lives.
We focus on bottom-up solutions that identify, explore, and overcome barriers to flourishing across society.
Partner with us.
We form partnerships based on a shared vision and complementary capabilities, bringing our network, knowledge, research, and more to every relationship.